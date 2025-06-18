Two dists of Nepal on alert as China warns of inundation post rain in Tibet

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 18 : The District Administration Office (DAO) of Sindhupalchowk and Kavrepalanchowk issued an alert on Wednesday, following a warning of heavy rainfall in the adjoining Tibet region till the weekend.

Both the District Administration Office issued the alert following the warning from the Chinese side, statement released from both the local bodies reads.

In the release, the Sindhupalchowk DAO has asked residents to be vigilant and remain alert till Saturday as Tiber region is expected to experience "extreme rainfall" in coming days.

"The Bhotekoshi Village Council, Barhabise Municipal Council, Tripurasundari, Sunkoshi and Balefi Village Council and the Chautara Sangachokgadhi municipality are to be in alert. Those living in areas near the Bhotekoshi/ Sunkoshi River might be at risk; it is suggested to remain vigilant," Ganesh Nepali, Deputy Chief District Officer, said in the warning.

The Kavrepalanchowk District Administration also has issued warning for Bhumlu, Temal and Roshi Village Council alerting those living alongside the river areas.

"We got the information from the Chinese guards positioned along the border between China and Nepal about the potential heavy downpour until this weekend," Kiran Thapa, Chief District Officer of Sindhupalchowk confirmedover the phone.

"There is the tradition of continued exchange of information between the two parties to the security forces of respective countries. Following the same procedure, the Chinese side warned us and we issued the alert," Thapa added.

Following the alert from the Chinese side both the districts has alerted the security and rescue personnel for deployment, the officials confirmed.

This year the clouds that bring monsoon rain to the Himalayan Nation arrived 15 days ahead the usual schedule. According to the Meteorological Forecasting Division under the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, the monsoon clouds usually start entering Nepal from June 13 but this time it has entered fortnight earlier the usual schedule. It usually lasts till the end week of September.

The Met Office has predicted that Nepal is likely to witness above-normal monsoon rainfall this year. Nepal, on an annual basis during the monsoon season, faces disasters such as floods, landslides, and inundation, resulting in loss of lives and properties.

Continuous downpour over three days last year resulted in widespread damage to properties as well as loss of about 200 lives due to the monsoon-induced disaster.

As the Himalayan Nation is bracing for above average rainfall this year, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has predicted that around two million (19,97,731) people from 4,57,145 households could be affected by monsoon-related disasters.

According to the projection, the districts of Lumbini province will be affected the most in the monsoon, 5,23,656 people from 1,19,830 households will be affected. This is followed by the Bagmati3,27, 376 people from 74,914 households, Gandaki2,87,107 people from 65,699 households, Koshi 2,75,867 people from 63,127 households, Madhesh228,687 people from 52,331 households, Sudurpaschim227,730 people from 52,112 households, and Karnali province1,27,308 people from 29,132 households.

