Two Israeli troops killed, two injured in Gaza clash

Jerusalem, Jan 7 An Israeli deputy company commander and another soldier were killed, and two others were injured, in a clash with militants in northern Gaza, the Israeli military said.

The military on Monday identified one of the dead as Eitan Israel Shiknazi, 24, from the settlement of Eli in the West Bank, a deputy company commander in the infantry Nahal Brigade's 932nd Battalion. He "fell during combat" in the northern Gazan city of Beit Hanoun, the military said in a statement.

The name of the other fatality was not released because his family had not yet been notified, the military said, adding that he and the two injured soldiers also belonged to the 932nd Battalion.

Four soldiers were hit by an anti-tank missile fired by militants at the building where they were staying, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Israel's state-owned Kan TV.

The latest deaths brought the total number of Israeli soldiers killed to 827 since the beginning of the country's multi-front war in October 2023.

Earlier Israeli warplanes and drones bombed more than 100 sites across the Gaza Strip over the weekend, the Israeli military said in a statement, with Palestinian health officials reporting nearly 200 fatalities.

In the statement, the military said on Sunday that the airstrikes were directed at militant targets, including launch sites allegedly used to fire three rockets toward Israel on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The strikes reportedly killed "dozens" of Hamas fighters, according to the Israeli Defense Forces and Shin Bet.

The Hamas-run Gaza Media Office reported on Saturday evening that at least 184 people were killed during about 92 Israeli airstrikes and shelling incidents over the weekend.

According to the Gaza health authorities on Monday, Israeli strikes have killed 45,854 people and injured 109,139 others in the Palestinian enclave since the conflict.

