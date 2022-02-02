Two killed, several injured in Myanmar explosions

At least two people were killed and several injured after multiple explosions hit several places in Myanmar, including Yangon, Bago, and Myitkyina, local media reported on Tuesday, said CGTN News.

Earlier on Tuesday, the EU delegation to the UN in Geneva issued a joint statement on the first anniversary of the military coup in Myanmar, expressing concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the country and calling for the cessation of violence.

A year after the coup by Myanmar's military on February 1 last year, millions of people are resisting a return to repression and isolation and the movement has become stronger.

Myanmar also extended the state of emergency in the country for six more months, just ahead of the one-year anniversary of the military coup that toppled the Aung San Suu Kyi-led civilian government.

The military coup triggered a wave of civil protests that shook the country from February-May 2021, resulting in more than 1,300 people killed in clashes with law enforcement officers.

( With inputs from ANI )

