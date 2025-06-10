Two large scale solar energy projects approved in Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 10 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli government on Sunday approved the proposal to authorise two companies to prepare national infrastructure plans for large-scale photovoltaic (solar energy) projects, and to submit them to the National Planning and Construction Committee.

The projects are expected to feed clean electricity into the national electricity grid. The companies that were authorised are "Golan Heights Bridge Solar Energy Ltd." and "Doral Renewable Energy Resources Group Ltd." The two projects are expected to be built in the southern Golan Heights, and will produce over 250 megawatts and storage in an area estimated at approximately 600 acres.

The certification will enable the advancement of significant renewable energy production projects in the southern Golan Heights, in cooperation with all relevant authorities and professional bodies. The move will contribute to meeting the government's goal of 30 per cent of electricity production through renewable, emission-free energy by 2030. (ANI/TPS)

