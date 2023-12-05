Two more army personnel killed in Gaza, death toll 80: IDF

Tel Aviv, Dec 5 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday said that two more army personnel have been killed during their operation against Hamas in Gaza.

“With these two deaths, 80 of our army personnel have been killed so far in Gaza since the ground invasion began on October 7,” an IDF Spokesperson said.

He identified the two deceased soldiers as Capt. Yahel Gazit (24), Company Commander with 188 Armoured Brigade 53rd Battalion and Master Sgt (res) Gil Daniels (34) of 261st Brigade 6261 battalion.

Hamas and Israel had agreed on a four-day ceasefire which went on for three more days following the hostage and prisoner swap between the two varying factions. The ceasefire was brokered by Qatar with active participation of the U.S, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Hostilities again broke out between the two after a seven-day ceasefire ended on December 1.

