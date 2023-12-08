Two more soldiers killed in Gaza offensive, death toll touches 91: IDF

Tel Aviv , Dec 8 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced that two of its soldiers were killed in the Gaza Strip in the ongoing war with Hamas, taking the forces' death toll in the Gaza offensive to 91.

The Israel army said that the two soldiers were killed on Thursday.

The IDF also announced that an officer from the Oketz canine special forces unit is also grievously injured and being admitted in a military hospital.

The deceased soldiers are identified as Sgt Maj (Res) Kobi Dvash (41) of the Combat Engineering Corps 271st Battalion and Master Sgt (res) Eyal Meir Berkowitz(28) of the 551st Brigades 699th battalion.

While Dvash was killed in South Gaza , Berkowitz died fighting in the northern strip.

