Two new strains of Omicron BA.4 & BA.5 detected

Omicron variant of coronavirus has once again raised the concern of the world. Scientists in South Africa have discovered two new strains of the Omicron variant. These new subtypes are named BA.4 and BA.5. South African scientist Tulio de Oliveira has provided information in this regard. New Omicron BA.4 & BA.5 detected in South Africa, Botswana, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, and U.K. Early indications that these new sublineages are increasing as a share of genomically confirmed cases in SA. No cause for alarm as no major spike in cases, admissions or deaths in SA," he wrote in his tweet.

Despite the increase in the percentage of genomes, BA.4 and BA.5 are not causing a spike in infections in SA. The same is seem for hospitalization and deaths, which SA is at a record low.

Tulio de Oliveira also said that it is too early to understand how the new strains will impact on epidemiology. Work is already underway to characterize this new sublineage and understand its properties. We have informed in the past week the SA NDoH, SA DSI, Africa CDC, US CDC, WHO, etc.

Vaccination remains the key intervention to protect against severe disease, hospitalization and death from all known variants. It is a great time to get a booster and keep the variants at bay and return to normal life, Oliveira said.

The World Health Organization is monitoring two new sub-variants of Omicron. The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is examining whether these strains are more contagious and dangerous.