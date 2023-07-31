Two people die in Beijing as heavy rains lash China 

Beijing [China], July 31 : Two people were found dead in western Beijing's Mentougou after days of heavy rain, Global Times reported citing People's Daily. Mentougou has experienced the heaviest rainfall in Beijing since Saturday.

According to the city's meteorological authorities, from 8 pm (local time) on Saturday to 1 pm (local time) Sunday, the city's average accumulated rainfall was 176.9 mm, with Mentougou's accumulated rainfall averaging 322.1 mm. The heaviest rainfall was reported in Mentougou at 580.9 mm.

Many videos that surface on the internet show that days of heavy rainfall have resulted in flash floods and waterlogging in the suburbs and mountain areas across western Beijing, especially Mentougou.

According to Mentougou district's emergency management bureau's data, about 5000 people have been evacuated from the mountainous regions prone to flooding, Global Times reported.

Rainfall has caused waterlogging and damaged roads in many areas of Mentougou. It has also led to some landslides and flash flooding, according to Beijing's flood control office, according to a Global Times report.

On Monday, the Beijing Municipal Meteorological Observatory issued a red warning signal for rainstorms in some areas. Meanwhile, Beijing Hydrological Station upgraded its red warning for flood on Monday morning, Global Times reported.

On Monday afternoon, Beijing upgraded the red warning for meteorological risks of geological disasters. Until Wednesday, Fangshan, Mentougou and Fengtai areas in Beijing are at high risk of geologic disasters like collapses, landslides and mudslides.

Several videos were taken in Mentougou which showcased that water had flooded a bridge and also poured into some restaurants and large supermarkets. Speaking to Global Times, a resident named Lu, who lives in Mentougou, said that the water supply had been cut off to residential buildings for several hours due to flooding.

Furthermore, Mentougou and other suburban areas of Beijing, including Fangshan and Daxing, have also been seriously impacted by the rainfall. Two river basins in Fangshan district have experienced flooding and there are many dangerous situations along the river, Global Times reported.

On Monday, the Municipal Flood Control Office again reminded people that rainfall is forecast to continue for Monday and Tuesday. It further said that the city is in the level-I response for flooding risk. The authorities asked the people of Beijing to stay indoors and avoid activities in mountainous areas, rivers, and areas of potential geologic hazards.

On Monday, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) maintained the highest-level red alert for rainstorms for the third consecutive day as regions near Beijing are forecast to witness extreme rainfall.

