Two police officers stabbed in London

London, Sep 16 Two police officers were stabbed in central London on Friday and the incident is not being treated as terror related, said the Metropolitan Police (Met).

Police encountered a man with a knife near Leicester Square, a pedestrianized square in the West End of London, according to the Met. Two officers received stab wounds and are currently being treated in hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

A Taser was used and the man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker, the Met added.

The incident came as London prepared for the arrival of millions of people to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Police officers will be across London over the next few days to keep the public safe, said the Met on Thursday.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said in a statement on Friday that the attack is "utterly appalling" and "disgraceful".

"These brave officers were doing their duty and assisting the public at this momentous time for our country," Khan added.

