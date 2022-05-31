Two security personnel injured in suicide bombing in Pakistan

A suicide bomber struck a vehicle of the security forces parked at a checkpoint in North Waziristan on Monday, injuring two security personnel and many children.

The blast during which several children sustained injuries took place at a checkpoint in the Razmak subdivision of North Waziristan tribal district, reported Dawn.

Officials said that the vehicle was parked near a checkpoint in the Dosali area when the suicide bomber riding a motorcycle rammed his two-wheeler into it. As a result, two security personnel were injured, the report added.

Two children playing nearby also suffered injuries in the incident.

According to Dawn, the injured security men were identified as Naik Banaras and Sepoy Munsif Khan, and the children were shifted to a hospital in the area.

Terrorist activities are on the surge in Pakistan border areas, especially in the North Waziristan district due to political instability in Pakistan and its cross-border tensions with its neighbours.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor