Two security personnel killed in Pakistan

Islamabad, Dec 1 The Pakistani military said on Sunday that two security members were killed in two separate military operations in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the last three days.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said in a statement that an intelligence-based operation was conducted in Baka Khel area of Bannu district of the province, during which eight terrorists have also been killed, so far.

During the operation, troops effectively raided terrorists' location, killing five terrorists and injuring nine others.

In another operation, three terrorists were killed and two others detained by security forces in Shagai area of Khyber district.

One soldier lost his life in the first operation, and a captain-ranked officer sacrificed his life in the second operation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces and innocent civilians, the ISPR said.

--IANS

