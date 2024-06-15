Two suspected human traffickers arrested in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 15 : Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) immigration cell arrested two suspected wanted human traffickers, who were trying to flee the country, ARY News reported.

The two suspects were arrested in a significant operation by the FIA immigration cell at Peshawar Airport.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the immigration cell operation resulted in the arrest of two suspects, identified as Muhammad Nabi and Aminullah.

Muhammad Nabi, a key figure in human trafficking and visa fraud, was apprehended while attempting to board a flight to Oman, as reported by ARY News.

During the operation, several counterfeit visa stickers were seized from Nabi's mobile phone.

Moreover, the arrested accused is implicated in multiple cases registered at the FIA Composite Circle Mardan, accused of extorting large sums of money from unsuspecting victims under false pretences.

The swift action by FIA Immigration personnel at Peshawar Airport helped prevent Nabi's escape and ensured his transfer to the Composite Circle Mardan for legal proceedings, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, another suspect, Aminullah, was detained as he was attempting to travel abroad using a fake resident card for Italy.

The initial investigations indicated that Aminullah acquired the counterfeit document from an organised criminal network specialising in document forgery.

Later, Aminullah was handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Peshawar for further investigation and legal action, reported ARY News.

Earlier this month, six human traffickers were allegedly apprehended by the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Rawalpindi.

Under the guise of employment overseas, the arrested individuals allegedly extorted substantial quantities of money from citizens. The arrests were made across numerous localities in Mundi Bahauddin and Rawalpindi.

This is not the first time, cases of visa fraud and human trafficking that have come to the fore in Pakistan.

With the deteriorating situation of law and order and a crippling economy, instances of human trafficking and such frauds have become a new normal in the nation. The citizens of the country, in return, continue to bear the brunt.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor