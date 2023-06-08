Two-year-old abducted from Pakistan's Kandhkot

Kandhkot [Pakistan], June 8 : Another child, a two-year-old named Azim Manik was abducted from Risaldar, Kandhkot of Sindh Province in Pakistan, Pakistan's vernacular media Jasarat reported.

This is the second such incident in less than two weeks time. Two weeks ago a three-year-old child named Samrat Kumar was abducted from the Kandhkot of Sindh Province. The Chief Justice of Sindh High Court took notice of the kidnapping of three-year-old Samrat Kumar from Kandhkot. Chief Justice Sindh High Court Ahmed Ali M Shaikh asked the session judge of Kandhkot, IGP Sindh and SSP Kandhkot to submit a report on the incident, Pakistan vernacular media Jasarat reported.

After the abduction of the three-year-old child Samrat Kumar, the kidnappers released a video that showed that the child's hands were tied and he had difficulty in eating. A strong reaction was expressed against the kidnapping of an innocent child across the province.

Moreover, ten people, including a two-year-old girl, the aforementioned three-year-old child, and a woman, are still believed to be in possession of robbers in the Kandhkot district. Within a few months, seven policemen, including an inspector, were killed by dacoits and more than 10 policemen were seriously injured. Kandhkot police could not free the innocent Samrat Kumar from the clutches of the kidnappers, and the Hindu community gave a call for agitation, as reported by Pakistan vernacular media Jasarat.

According to the details, a few days ago armed men on a motorcycle kidnapped Samrat Kumar in front of his house in the Mizranpur area of Kandhkot city. The political and social organizations of the city, including the Hindu community, are constantly protesting. The police have not been able to do anything to recover the innocent child.

There are more than 30 people abducted from the district. On the call of the Hindu Panchayat against the kidnapping of three-year-old Samrat Kumar and against the growing insecurity in the district, political and social leaders and hundreds of citizens, including Chaudhary Dewan Lal, Mehr Chand, Dilip Kumar Thakur, Tulsidas, Hafiz Nasrullah Chana, Zarit Bejarani, Ghulam Mustafa Mirani, under the leadership of Ashok Kumar, Santosh Aggarwal, Raj Khanna, Sajjad Brohi, Shahnawaz Marhito, Haji Altaf Hussain Bhangwar and others, protested from Dil Tower Chowk in the city by raising banners with the picture of the innocent child, Pakistan vernacular media Jasarat reported.

The protesters reached the DC office and sat down at the main gate of the office. Addressing the sit-in and talking to the media, the leaders said that the work of the police is zero. The police are completely silent.

Bandits are committing acts without any fear and kidnapping innocent children, because of this their business is also affected. Shopkeepers and business persons are staging protest for peace every day. The women were robbed by the peddlers, Pakistan vernacular media Jasarat reported.

A shopkeeper was attacked for not paying the ransom. But now innocent children are being abducted. How long will they endure this cruelty? We are protesting and appealing to the higher authorities with the help of the media to rescue all the abductees including the innocent Samrat Kumar and restore peace. On this occasion, DC Mansoor Ali Mithiani came to the main gate of the sit-in and talked to the police officers regarding the rescue of all the abductees, including the innocent Samrat Kumar, after which the sit-in was ended,Pakistan vernacular media Jasarat reported.

The list of minority abductions in Pakistan is long.

In a similar incident, Lawyer Mazar Ali Golu was taken by armed men from Indus Highway Ghoshpur along with his nephew Wajid Golu. Nazia Bibi Khoso was kidnapped three months ago from Khairshah Road, along with her innocent daughter Kausar Khoso. Laborers Moti Ram, Nand Lal Meghwar, and Niaz Lashari were abducted two days ago from Tangwani Road.

Additionally, two employees were kidnapped from Karampur Grid Station, and three employees working on the Kandhkot Ghotki Bridge were also taken captive. These poor labourers are now held by criminals, and the police have not taken any action to rescue them.

A protest rally was organized by the Baldiyati Etihad, starting from the city park, demanding the immediate recovery of the hostages and expressing concern over the growing insecurity. The demonstrators reached the camp established by Jamaat-e-Islami's peace movement at Tower Chowk, chanting slogans like "We want peace, recover the hostages, stop bullying."

Hundreds of protestors passionately voiced their demands for two hours, calling for the safe return of the hostages. During media interviews, the leaders expressed their concerns about the daily incidents of abduction, where bandits target the poor and children, causing immense suffering to the people, Pakistan vernacular media Jasarat reported.

They criticized the authorities for their silence and the prevailing lawlessness, urging the country's highest institutions to intervene and release the hostages from the clutches of these criminals. Meanwhile, the Meghwar community has announced protests across the district to condemn the abduction of Moti Ram and Nandala.

