TXT to collaborate with Brazilian popstar Anitta on new single 'Back For More'

Mumbai, Sep 6 Global Gen Z icons and popular K-Pop group Tomorrow X Together or TXT are all set to release their new single ‘Back For More’, marking their collaboration with popular Brazilian pop singer Anitta.

‘Back for More (with Anitta)’ is a disco track with a groovy baseline and playful whistling sounds, adorned with the colorful hues of trendy Latin pop. Featuring full K-Pop magic, the new song encapsulates how enchanting, near magical moments can be added to a simple reunion with someone special.

However, prior to the release of the collaborative track, TXT will be joined by Anitta to give a world premiere performance of their new track, at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, at The Prudential Center in New Jersey.

The single is a pre-release track from their third upcoming LP, ‘The Name: Chapter Freefall’, which will debut on October 13, 2023, while the song is set to release on September 12.

In addition, a performance version of the new collaborative track will be coming on September 15. This will be followed by three additional versions of the single, each with a different vibe, groove, rhythm and feeling.

These three distinct versions include: ‘Back for More (with Anitta)’, ‘Back for More (TXT Ver.)’, and a house remix of the original track featuring afrobeats, which is due on September 18.

Furthermore, the sensational K-Pop quintet (featuring members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyn and HueningKai) released a dance challenge video with Anitta, enhancing the heated excitement around the collaboration.

TXT debuted in 2019, and have been listed at the top of Billboard’s '25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2021: Critics’ Picks' with their 2021 release, ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’, and the subsequent album ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape’ was featured on Rolling Stone’s 'The 50 Best Albums of 2021' as the only album by a Korean act.

Since becoming a sensation in Brazil, Anitta has gained international recognition and has become the leading artist of a new generation of Latin American music.

Anitta’s first single of 2022, ‘Envolver’, became the biggest solo debut by a Brazilian artist in the history of the Spotify Global Chart and broke Anitta’s record by reaching #1 on iTunes in 19 countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor