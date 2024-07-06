UAE: 7th Show of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup begins tomorrow in Brazil

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 6 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), and the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of EAHS, the Helvetia Riding Centre in Indaiatuba, near the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil, will be home to the 7th Show of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup for the 2024 season.

The tournament is the first-ever EAHGC Show to be held in South America and will host a lot of Arabian horses representing many studs in Brazil, especially the state of Sao Paulo which is home to many breeders and owners.

Arabian horses in Brazil can be traced back to the year 1929 with the first-ever Arabian horse being born at the time, and these horses were used by the army before incorporating them in sporting activities.

Furthermore, the Brazilian Association of Arabian Horse Breeders was officially recognised in 1964, with the first-ever studbook for Arabian horses in Brazil being created in the same year after collecting existing records dating back to 1930.

The Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup was launched last September, under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and comprises 10 championships held in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Australia, and South and North America, in coordination with the competent authorities in each country, with valuable cash prizes allocated for the first five winners of each round.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad stressed the importance and role of the Brazilian event in supporting the success of the EAHGC and consolidating its position globally, based on the sound vision and ongoing support of Sheikh Mansour.

He went on to add that the arrival of the EAHGC to South America serves as a reinforcement to strategies aimed at supporting Arabian horse breeders and owners in many locations around the world to raise the status of these animals, and stated, "We expect the show to achieve great success in line with the previous events that managed to attract a large number of owners and breeders, as we saw how keen they were to participate and compete for the championship titles".

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan also confirmed that the Emirates Arabian Horse Society had concluded preparations for the show and met all the requirements necessary to ensure the success of these events in a manner befitting the name of the UAE.

The first show of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup for the 2024 season was held last February in Australia, while Egypt was home to the 6th Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup Show between 27th to 29th June 2024. (ANI/WAM)

