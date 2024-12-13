UAE Accountability Authority strengthens ties with Greek counterparts

Athens [Greece], December 13 (ANI/WAM): Humaid Obaid Abushibs, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA), led an official working visit to the Hellenic Republic, aimed at enhancing cooperation in audit and anti-corruption between the two countries.

During the visit, the UAEAA Chairman held several high-level meetings, including discussions with Ntouni Sotiria, President of the Hellenic Court of Audit, to explore best practices in audit and supervision.

He also met with Alexandra Rogkakou, Interim Governor of Greece's National Transparency Authority, to discuss strengthening joint efforts in integrity and anti-corruption.

The UAEAA is committed to fostering global partnerships, facilitating the exchange of expertise, and promoting best practices in audit and accounting.

The Authority highlighted that these initiatives align with the UAE's national strategy, which prioritises regional and international cooperation and coordination. (ANI/WAM)

