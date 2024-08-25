UAE: ADIHEX 2024 celebrates Emirati heritage, expands business horizons

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 25 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2024, held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers' Club, combines Emirati cultural traditions and heritage with innovative, forward-looking features that open new business opportunities, engage Emiratis of all ages, and showcase adventure and outdoor lifestyles.

Organised for the first time by Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers' Club, this world-leading exhibition with over two decades' heritage runs from 31st August to 8th September 2024 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Visitors to ADIHEX can enjoy a rich blend of cultural exhibitions, traditional performances, and live historical displays that celebrate the UAE's heritage, catering to hunting and equestrian enthusiasts as well as those interested in the region's cultural legacy.

A key attraction is the Falcon Auction, highlighting the UAE's leadership in captive-breeding falcons, which plays a vital role in wildlife conservation. The auction offers a diverse range of falcons suitable for both novice and experienced falconers, appealing to enthusiasts from all backgrounds.

For the first time, ADIHEX will allow online bidding for premium falcons, with a special viewing area at the event.

Another Arena highlight is the "Vaulting with Dhabian Equestrian Club" show, which showcases the unique equestrian discipline of horseback vaulting.

The Arabian Horse Society will bring "Tshouleeb" and the "Horse Beauty Handler's Competition" to ADIHEX. Tshouleeb will feature traditional Arabian Bedouin chanting by the traditional riders on pure bred Arabian horses. The Horse Beauty Handler's Competition showcases the elegance and unique characteristics of Arabian horses, with a specific emphasis on the role of their handlers in the show ring.

Taking place daily from Monday 2nd September to Sunday 8th September, the "Liberty Equestrian Display" for horses is a captivating equestrian event where horses are presented without any tack or restraints such as saddles, bridles, or halters. This format allows the horses to move freely and naturally to demonstrate their innate grace, athleticism, and spirit. Liberty shows are popular for their demonstration of the bond between horse and handler, as well as for highlighting the natural beauty and abilities of the horses.

Another highlight is the "Historical Battle and Archery on Horseback" display, which will see the Mamluk Archery and Kaber Stables demonstrate traditional Ottoman battle scenes and archery skills.

This year's ADIHEX will present its most diverse and rich array of shows and acts yet, with dynamic live performances, exciting competitions, and fascinating heritage and sports displays. In addition to the spectacular shows and demonstrations on offer, visitors can also take advantage of a wide range of options to network with industry experts, explore and buy hunting merchandise and equipment, and connect with industry-leading manufacturers and suppliers. (ANI/WAM)

