UAE: ADNOC Logistics and Services publishes first Annual Report

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 6 (ANI/WAM): ADNOC Logistics and Services, a global energy maritime logistics leader, has published its first annual report after a record-breaking IPO last year.

The in-depth report features an overview of the business and its smart growth strategy, highlights of its strong financial results and creation of shareholder value, a commitment to innovation, technology, sustainability, and community, and an employee spotlight to recognise the individuals who have made the company a success.

Looking ahead, the report provides an outlook on upcoming projects and goals for the next year and how ADNOC L&S will continue to provide market-leading, cost-competitive solutions to more than 100 global customers in over 50 countries. (ANI/WAM)

