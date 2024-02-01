UAE: ADU inks partnership with Italy-Czech Republic Chamber of Commerce to strengthen cooperation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 1 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Italy-Czech Republic Chamber of Commerce (CCIRC) to elevate research efforts in academia.

The MoU - signed by Dr. Hamad Odhabi, Vice Chancellor of Financial and Administration Affairs at ADU, and Antonio Rotondo, Chairman of CCIRC - aims to facilitate international exposure and new learning opportunities for graduate and undergraduate students.

Additionally, it seeks to promote the exchange of faculty, researchers, and staff members between ADU and European universities to enhance knowledge sharing.

ADU and CCIRC will work together to establish a research centre for entrepreneurship studies and start-ups in both Italy and the UAE, boosting both countries' efforts in the field. They will also develop a competence centre for the agri-food supply chain to serve as a hub for services, information, and technical-scientific contributions.

ADU will collaborate with CCIRC to introduce a new MBA programme in partnership with Universita Bocconi, in addition to collaborating on providing several consultancy services and training sessions.

Dr. Odhabi commented, "Through this partnership, we aim to create a dynamic environment for our students and faculty. At ADU, we work closely with our prestigious partners to introduce a new era of academic excellence, integrating the latest technologies and groundbreaking inventions into the educational sector in the UAE."

Antonio, in turn, stated, "We are excited about this collaboration with Abu Dhabi University, which opens new avenues for educational and research exchanges between the UAE and Italy. This MoU lays the foundation for a strong and mutually beneficial partnership."

This partnership will enable joint research collaborations and grant applications with European universities, addressing global challenges, while emphasising the exchange of academic and scientific materials with these universities.

Furthermore, ADU and CCIRC will organise joint international workshops, conferences, and seminars providing a platform to discuss the latest developments in research and innovation. (ANI/WAM)

