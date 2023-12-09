UAE: Al Dhafra Book Festival 2023 promotes integrating sustainability into daily life

Al Dhafra [UAE], December 9 (ANI/WAM): As part of the cultural programme of the Al Dhafra Book Festival 2023, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) organised a Cultural Seminar titled "Sustainability Through the Generations".

The seminar hosted two speakers, Sheikh Dr. Salem bin Rakad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Cancer Society and former member of the UAE Federal National Council, and Dr. Ibrahim Ali Mohammed, Chairman of the Environment Friends Society (EFS) Board of Directors. The session was moderated by Shamsa Al Marzouqi, Editor and News Correspondent at Abu Dhabi TV.

The participants discussed the concept of sustainability and ways to promote it in the UAE. Sheikh Dr. Salem bin Rakad Al Ameri spoke about the Emirates Cancer Society (ECS), its primary goals and achievements, and its pivotal role in promoting sustainability in society in terms of health. "The ECS provides effective treatment and services to cancer patients, while also acting as a support system for patients and their families," he said. "Additionally, the organisation offers financial and moral support to those in need."

Sheikh Al Ameri emphasised that one of the primary objectives of the ECS is to prevent diseases from occurring by raising awareness about the significance of early screening at public hospitals. He also highlighted that the organisation has successfully conducted 101 cancer awareness events this year, noting that it has more than 150 members and over 250 volunteers who collaborate to offer support to patients and monitor their physical and mental health.

"The UAE's efforts to provide advanced equipment and treatment for cancer patients, as well as its contributions to achieving sustainability in health, began during the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. This has enabled the UAE to hold a distinguished position in matters related to sustainability, among various other fields," he explained.

For his part, Ibrahim Ali Mohammed discussed the strategies, goals, and achievements of the Environment Friends Society (EFS), highlighting its many initiatives, which include recycling paper, reducing tree cutting, raising awareness about the issue of used clothes, reducing the carbon footprint, and providing water to birds to protect against dying from thirst. Moreover, he discussed the mangrove planting initiative, which has set an ambitious objective to planting 100 million trees by 2030.

Dr. Mohammed stressed the importance of promoting an environmentally conscious lifestyle and rationalising consumption in public facilities to ensure a sustainable future.

The EFS participated in organising numerous events related to climate change awareness, including Earth Hour 2023 UAE, which aims to educate the public about climate change. The organisation has also held various activities to raise environmental awareness among students. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor