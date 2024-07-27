UAE: Al Dhaid Date Festival showcases latest technologies, organic farming products for palm cultivation

Sharjah [UAE], July 27 (ANI/WAM): The eighth edition of the "Al Dhaid Date Festival", organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), is progressing across its third day at Expo Al Dhaid, garnering critical acclaim from participating farmers.

The 2024 edition of the festival is recognised for its pivotal role in offering a vital platform for farmers to explore the latest agricultural technologies, sustainable farming practices, and organic products, all contributing to the preservation of palm trees and the production of the finest varieties of dates.

The event features extensive participation from companies specialising in organic farming and agricultural machinery. These companies showcased key solutions and innovations in the use of natural biological materials in agriculture, replacing chemical fertilisers, pesticides, and harmful pest control substances.

They also presented the latest agricultural equipment and technologies, such as multi-functional agricultural sprayers, soil tillers, fertiliser spreaders, and agricultural waste shredders. Company experts offered farmers guidance on enhancing soil fertility through organic materials, stressing the importance of creating a balanced ecosystem within the farm, incorporating microorganisms, soil microbes, animals, and plants.

Mohammed Saeed bin Ahmed Al-Tunaiji from Al-Washah Dates Farm emphasised the importance of the festival as an annual platform that brings together a significant number of palm farmers from around the UAE to explore the latest sustainable farming techniques and continuous development methods for date palm farms to achieve the highest quality harvests.

He elucidated that learning from other farmers' experiences helps balance high productivity with environmental preservation. This includes choosing suitable varieties, adopting proper soil and water practices, and using eco-friendly pest and disease control methods to prevent soil and date palm roots from being harmed.

For his part, Jasim Al-Yamahi, owner of Darkom Dates Farm, who is participating in the festival for the first time, stated that his eagerness to join the event is motivated by the potential to gain insights from its activities and network with farmers from across the UAE

He emphasised the importance of exchanging experiences and knowledge and exploring the advanced agricultural techniques and organic fertilisers showcased by specialised companies participating in the Al Dhaid Date Festival.

The owner of Barshoud Farm, participating in the festival for the first time, highlighted the advantages that the new generation of palm farmers gain from the Al Dhaid Dates Festival. He noted that the festival offers young farmers the opportunity to learn about sustainable agricultural principles that conserve water resources and protect palm trees year-round through modern irrigation techniques.

These techniques have significantly benefited the Emirati farmers by reducing water consumption and ensuring efficient water delivery to palm roots. He pointed out that farmers seek to lower production costs, adding that sustainable agriculture, which supports palm cultivation, guarantees the harvest of premium date varieties.

The 8th edition of the Dhaid Dates Festival, which wraps up its activities tomorrow evening, stands out as a significant agricultural and economic event aimed at promoting and enhancing palm cultivation. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor