UAE Ambassador meets Ministers of Economy and Finance and Foreign Affairs of Republic of Benin

By ANI | Published: June 17, 2023 07:21 AM 2023-06-17T07:21:47+5:30 2023-06-17T07:25:09+5:30

Porto-Novo [Benin], June 17 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, met Romuald Wadagni, Minister of State for Economy and Finance, and Olushegun Bakari, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Thursday, June 14, at the Ministry of Economy and Finance in Cotonou, Benin, to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields.

Al Kaabi and Wadagni discussed the development of economic, trade and investment relations between the UAE and Benin, as well as enhancing economic partnerships by exploring further areas of cooperation.

The two sides agreed to strengthen economic and financial cooperation between the two countries to develop collaboration and partnerships to boost constructive cooperation in the future.

Al Kaabi met with Bakari to congratulate him on the assumption of his duties at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed with him the latest developments of mutual interest. (ANI/WAM)

