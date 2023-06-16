UAE Ambassador meets President of Belgian Senate

Brussels [Belgium], June 16 (ANI/WAM): Mohamed Al Sahlawi, the UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and the European Union, met with Stephanie D'Hose, President of the Belgian Senate.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and issues of common interest.

They also discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries, especially in the trade and economic fields. During the meeting, the ambassador also highlighted the ongoing preparations for the UAE's hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

For her part, the President of the Belgian Senate praised the success of the UAE in all fields, particularly the country's efforts and its pioneering role in promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence and human brotherhood, and its contributions to supporting culture and the arts. (ANI/WAM)

