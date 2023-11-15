UAE Ambassador meets with US Ambassador in Jordan

Dubai [UAE], November 15 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khaled Al Nayhan, UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and Yael Lempert, US Ambassador to Jordan, met in the UAE's Embassy in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and the US, and ways of strengthening ties in various fields, in addition to other topics of mutual interest.

The Ambassadors reiterated their countries' keenness to establish significant investment projects, particularly in the water and energy sectors, in order to achieve development plans.

Furthermore, the two sides discussed reinforcing cooperation on climate action, in light of the UAE hosting the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will take place from November 30 to December 12 in Expo City Dubai.

The COP28 Presidency is committed to following a strategy aligned with the UAE leadership's vision, which is based on collaborative international efforts to elevate global ambitions, leading to a substantial advancement on climate action. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor