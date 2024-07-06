UAE and Indonesian Presidents discuss bilateral relations in phone call

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 6 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia.

The discussion focused on bilateral cooperation and strategic relations between the two countries, including across economic and investment cooperation that fosters sustainable development and prosperity while benefiting the peoples of both nations.

During the call, Nahyan and the Indonesian President also exchanged congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the Islamic New Year, praying to God for a year of growth and prosperity for both countries and for peace, security, and stability for the Islamic world and all nations.

The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest. (ANI/WAM)

