UAE: Anwar Gargash participates in second 'Voice of Global South' summit

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 17 (ANI/WAM): Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, represented the UAE in the second "Voice of Global South" summit, which was held via video conferencing.

The summit, hosted by the Republic of India, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the theme "Together, for Everyone's Growth, with Everyone's Trust".

The Voice of Global South summit aims to promote cooperation and joint action between developing countries, as well as provide equitable and sustainable development opportunities for the Global South, which considers the specific interests and needs of these countries in formulating and implementing a global development architecture.

The summit reviewed the efforts aimed at enhancing the participation of the emerging and developing economies of the concerned countries across various sectors, in addition to contributing to enhancing development efforts at the regional and global levels.

Participants in the summit voiced their aspiration to strengthen the position of the countries of the Global South in climate action by participating in the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), which the UAE will host from 30th November to 12th December 2023.

The first Voice of Global South summit was held virtually in the beginning of this year, and witnessed the participation of leaders, ministers and officials from 125 countries, with the aim of shifting international focus on the priorities of developing countries. (ANI/WAM)

