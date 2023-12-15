UAE: ArabPlast 2023 concludes, with deals worth USD 88 million to support environmental conservation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 15 (ANI/WAM): The 16th International Trade Show for Plastics, Recycling, Petrochemicals, and Packaging Rubber Industry (ArabPlast 2023) concluded today, recording USD 88 million worth of agreements signed by petrochemical companies to establish projects that drive the production of eco-friendly raw materials and support sustainability goals.

Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from December 13 to December 15, ArabPlast 2023 saw a turnout of over 30,000 visitors and industry experts and specialists.

According to the latest projections, plastic recycling in the Middle East is expected to see a 9.3 per cent increase by 2026.

The largest of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region, the event saw the participation of over 750 international companies specialising in the petrochemicals and plastics fields. (ANI/WAM)

