UAE Armed Forces unification anniversary is rich in lessons and experiences: Dubai's First Dy Ruler Maktoum bin Mohammed

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 5 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, highlighted the significance of the UAE Armed Forces unification anniversary.

He emphasised that this event is rich in lessons and experiences, serving as a reminder of the wisdom, dedication, and generosity of the UAE's founding fathers. These leaders made the decision to unite the UAE armed forces to equip the young nation with strength and resilience.

In a speech on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the unification of the armed forces, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed emphasised the significance of the May 6, 1976 anniversary. He noted that this date holds additional importance as it signifies the commencement of the UAE armed forces' development journey. These forces have now attained a high level of skill, capability, and preparedness that align with the exemplary Emirati model. This model is structured to encompass all the necessary components of self-sufficiency to support growth, advancement, and resilience.

The following is the text of his speech on this occasion:

"It is my honour to share with our wise leadership and the dear sons and daughters of the UAE the celebration of the 48th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces.

This occasion, full of lessons and experiences, reminds us of the wisdom, dedication, and giving of our founding fathers, led by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. They came together on the decision to unify our armed forces to empower our young country with the means of strength and resilience, and to pave the way for deepening the unity of our Emirati family and strengthening our comprehensive national identity.

On May 6, 1976, the unification of our armed forces marked a pivotal moment. It not only completed a key pillar of the UAE's foundation, but also set in motion the development of a powerful military that embodies the spirit of our nation. These forces, renowned for their efficiency, capability, and readiness, are a cornerstone of our self-sustaining Emirati model, ensuring continued progress and strength.

The rapid localisation of all ranks stands as a testament to the success of this initiative. Furthermore, the armed forces have played a pioneering role in diversifying the economy by establishing a strong presence in the defense industry, paving the way for private sector involvement in this critical field.

Our armed forces have represented the UAE in participation with international forces for peacekeeping, counterterrorism, and assisting those affected by conflicts and natural disasters.

Our leaders have supported the armed forces in their development and progress. Special thanks to President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his leadership in enhancing our armed forces and defence industry.

We honour the officers and soldiers for their loyalty, dedication, and bravery in both peace and wartime. We also acknowledge their colleagues who have made sacrifices, along with their families.

On this important occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to our leaders by demonstrating loyalty and dedication to safeguard our nation's interests and uphold their achievements while striving for new successes." (ANI/WAM)

