UAE calls for mobilising global action to tackle food insecurity

New York [US], August 4 (ANI/WAM): Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, called on the international community to take greater concerted action to overcome the challenge of food insecurity.

Al Kaabi delivered the UAE’s statement during a United Nations Security Council open debate on “Famine and Conflict-Induced Global and Food Insecurity” convened by the United States and chaired by Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State.

“Bringing food insecurity to an end is a collective endeavour. No one should experience famine,” said Al Kaabi. “We must deepen international partnerships and make the most of multilateral fora at both the international and regional levels.”

In her statement, Al Kaabi advocated for formulating novel responses to the crisis and tackling a growing driver of food insecurity: climate change. She emphasised that those disproportionately affected by food insecurity and climate change – in particular women and youth – must be front and centre when designing responses. “Recognising the disparity is not enough, we must encourage their full, equal, and meaningful participation,” she stated.

Al Kaabi also highlighted UAE-led efforts to tackle the issue as food insecurity continues to rise. “The UAE is actively engaged in public-private partnerships, such as the Mohammad Bin Rashid Global Initiatives’ annual one billion meals campaign."

She further highlighted that the UAE and the US launched the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate to catalyse innovation in climate-smart agriculture, which has raised more than US$ 13 billion to accelerate transformational change.

During her visit to New York, Al Kaabi met with Blinken, and Yamada Kenji, Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs. (ANI/WAM)

