UAE chairs 114th session of Arab Economic and Social Council

Dubai [UAE], September 5 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates chaired the meetings of the 114th session of the Arab Economic and Social Council (AESC), held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo, Egypt.

The ministerial meeting of the Council, chaired by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, focused on enhancing joint Arab cooperation in economic and social areas. The discussions included strategies for implementing executive decisions from previous sessions, considering the current regional and international developments.

At the outset of his speech at the Council, Bin Touq thanked Yousef Alshamali, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, for his sincere efforts and distinguished role during Jordan's presidency of the previous session of the Council. He also thanked the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, represented by Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General, for the exceptional efforts exerted in preparing and organising the current session.

Abdullah bin Touq stressed that AESC represents one of the prominent Arab platforms for discussion and coordination of joint efforts to create new economic and development opportunities that enhance the growth and sustainability of Arab economies. "The meeting of the current session of the Council is an important platform to push development efforts among member states to higher levels, contributing to the growth of joint development activities and achieving Arab economic and social integration," he added. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor