UAE condemns Houthi attack in Abu Dhabi, says reserves 'right to respond'

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday condemned the Houthi attack in the capital Abu Dhabi that killed three civilians, including two Indians, and said that it reserves the right to respond to the terrorist attacks and criminal escalation.

"We condemn the Houthi militia's targeting of civilian areas and facilities on UAE soil. We reiterate that those responsible for this unlawful targeting of our country will be held accountable," Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement.

Nahyan stated that the UAE reserves the right to respond to the terrorist attacks and criminal escalation, describing them as crimes committed in flagrant violation of international law.

"The ministry said that the terrorist militia has carried out a cowardly act to spread terrorism and chaos in the region in order to achieve its illegal aims and objectives. It called on the international community to strongly condemn and denounce these terrorist acts that target civilians and civilian facilities," read the statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, and wished for a speedy recovery to the injured.

Earlier, on Monday, two Indian nationals were among the three people killed and six injured in the explosions in Abu Dhabi as three petroleum tanker trucks blew up after catching fire near a major oil storage facility in the Mussafah area of the capital of UAE.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor