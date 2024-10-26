UAE condemns military targeting of Iran

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 26 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the military targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The UAE expressed deep concern over the continued escalation and its repercussions on regional security and stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed the importance of exercising utmost self-restraint and judgement to mitigate risks and prevent the expansion of the scale of conflict.

Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE's position that enhancing dialogue, adhering to international law, and respecting the sovereignty of states are essential foundations for resolving current crises.

In this regard, the UAE emphasises the necessity of resolving disputes through diplomatic means rather than confrontation and escalation. (ANI/WAM)

