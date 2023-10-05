UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work discusses national environmental goals

Dubai [UAE], October 5 (ANI/WAM): Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment (MoCCAE), chaired the third meeting of the UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work for the current year.

The meeting was held in Dubai Safari yesterday and covered key environmental and municipal strategies, and national projects related to sustainable development.

Almheiri commended the council's efforts in promoting the spirit of cooperation between all authorities concerned with environmental and municipal work at the national level. She said, "Your national efforts are a key pillar in delivering our strategic goal to address the impact of climate change. With two months left until hosting COP28 in the UAE, we are keen to review our national environmental and municipal work and contribute to achieving the nation's climate action goals.

She added, "Our projects and initiatives are at the forefront of this, especially the work of this Council to contribute to achieving Net Zero by 2050. Through our cooperation, we aim to achieve the vision of our leadership to develop the services in municipal and environmental work to contribute to strengthening the economy through world-class infrastructure, and improve the lives of all members of the society."

The meeting examined the follow-up to the recommendations of the Council's previous meeting and reviewed the study on the monitoring of plastic waste in the marine and coastal environment to monitor the spatial and temporal distribution of plastics. An update was also provided on the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, which aims to limit the use of HFCs by more than 80 percent over the next 30 years.

In addition, the meeting reviewed the outcomes of the 26th meeting of GCC Municipal Affairs Ministers, held in the Sultanate of Oman with the participation of Almheiri. The meeting also reviewed the Ministerial Resolution No. 380 of 2022.

During the meeting, MoCCAE briefed the members about the induction on the services of the Ministry, service delivery channels and customer service centres.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials. (ANI/WAM)

