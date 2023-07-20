UAE: DEWA and Sungrow explore adopting clean energy technologies

Dubai [UAE], July 20 (ANI/WAM): Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has received a high-level delegation from Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, and exchanged valuable insights on the current market trends and the growing importance of renewable energy solutions in the region.

The delegation was led by Cao Renxian, Chairman of Sungrow, and included Thomson Meng, Vice President- PV& Storage BG at Sungrow, and Lynn Xia, Senior Director, Overseas Strategical Key Account Department.

During the meeting, Al Tayer and Renxian discussed the potential collaborations and partnerships between Sungrow and DEWA to enhance the adoption of clean energy technologies in the UAE and beyond.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s pioneering projects and initiatives to diversify clean energy sources. These include different clean and renewable energy sources and technologies such as solar photovoltaic systems, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP), green hydrogen production using solar power as a new clean energy source of the future, and using the pumped-storage hydroelectric power technology in Hatta.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which DEWA is implementing, is the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. It supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to achieve 100% production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

The solar park, with investments totalling AED50 billion (US$13.6 billion), will have a total production capacity of 5,000MW by 2030. The projects at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park are of great interest to international developers and reaffirm investor confidence in the major projects supported by the Government of Dubai.

Renxian highlighted Sungrow’s extensive experience and expertise in providing innovative inverter and energy storage system solutions. The company has implemented numerous projects in the UAE and worldwide, contributing significantly to the global transition toward sustainable energy sources. (ANI/WAM)

