UAE: DEWA commissions 1,414 distribution substations of 11 kV in 2023

Dubai [UAE], January 14 (ANI/WAM): Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said that DEWA commissioned 1,414 distribution substations of 11kV across Dubai in 2023. The construction of the substations and related tasks resulted in a total of 996,648 man-hours, according to the highest standards of health and safety.

"In line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership, DEWA builds a state-of-the-art infrastructure that keeps pace with the sustainable development requirements in Dubai and meets the needs of customers, developers, and businesses. This is achieved through well-thought-out and reliable planning processes based on the latest foresight tools to contribute to the sustainable urban development of Dubai, supporting the goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan. In addition to energy and water production projects, DEWA is working to enhance the transmission and distribution networks based on electricity demand forecast until 2030, considering the Emirate's demographic and economic growth," said Al Tayer.

Rashid Bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power at DEWA, said that the total number of medium voltage substations (11kV and 6.6kV) reached 44,015 stations by the end of 2023. He emphasised that all substations are implemented according to the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and safety using the latest digital technologies. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor