UAE: DICM to host Producers Connect, a new platform for media players

Dubai [UAE], July 4 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai International Content Market (DICM) is set to take place from November 22-23 at the Madinat Jumeirah Conference Centre. The event has announced the launch of Producers Connect, a new initiative that will bring together media players from around the world.

Producers Connect is an exclusive platform designed to foster meaningful connections and ignite collaborations within the ever-evolving entertainment content industry of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The platform will provide participants with the opportunity to network with potential partners, learn about new trends and technologies, and explore co-production opportunities.

"We are excited to introduce Producers Connect as part of the Dubai International Content Market," said Anas Al Madani, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of INDEX Holding. "This initiative reinforces our commitment to foster collaboration and innovation within the content industry. We are confident that Producers Connect will catalyse transformative partnerships and ground-breaking content by providing a dedicated platform for professionals to connect, exchange ideas, and explore co-production opportunities."

DICM 2023 will see over 1,000 meetings expected to take place among entertainment and content professionals from over 50 countries. (ANI/WAM)

