UAE: DP World Women's Cycling Challenge kicks off tomorrow

Dubai [UAE], October 6 (ANI/WAM): The 4th edition of the DP World Women's Cycling Challenge is set to welcome some of the best women cyclists in the region to Al Qudra Cycle Track on October 7, 2023.

The DP World Women's Cycling Challenge is back for its 4th year, with some exciting new developments. It's the region's only cycle race dedicated to women and will take place on the Al Qudra cycling track inside the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve.

The DP World Women's Cycling Challenge is held under the umbrella of Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Women's Sports Committee, supported by the UAE Cycling Federation as well as all the leading cycling clubs and teams.

The Race will offer three distances: 70 km, 40 km and a new distance of 15 km. The organisers state that the longer distances are for the more competitive riders, 70 km for the elite, 40km for recreation cyclists and the new shorter distance is for younger participants aged 15 to 24 years as well as an open category for novice and new riders. Participants can register either as individuals or teams.

Teams include, cycling clubs, sports teams, government entities, corporate organisations and education establishments.

All participants will receive souvenir medals, while the top 3 winners in each category will be presented with uniquely designed trophies. There will also be amazing prizes and gifts to all participants from event sponsors and partners.

The event village will be bigger than ever and feature fun activities for the whole family, including lots of great gifts and giveaways as well as healthy refreshments. A new addition will be the Pink Caravan bus which will offer breast cancer screening as well as information and advice.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, said, "The DB World Women's Cycling Challenge in Al Marmoom Reserve is a distinguished addition to the list of annual sporting events of the Dubai Sports Council, and contributes to achieving the diversity that we seek to achieve in a way that meets the needs of all segments of society from different backgrounds and Nationalities, especially the women's category, as women's sports receive great attention and constant sponsorship from the Council, which is keen to organise new and diverse sporting events throughout the year." (ANI/WAM)

