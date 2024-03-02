UAE: Dubai hosts promotional conference for 135th International Canton Fair

Dubai [UAE], March 2 (ANI/WAM): The Canton Fair, also known as the China Import and Export Fair one of the most prominent international trade events, launched its 135th promotional conference in Dubai, in a move that strengthens trade and economic ties between the United Arab Emirates and the People's Republic of China.

The launch of the promotional conference was attended by an elite group of trade representatives and prominent figures from 80 organisations, including Emirates Airlines and representatives of major companies and businessmen.

Zhang Sihong, Deputy Secretary-General of the Canton Fair, confirmed in a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that the next session of the exhibition, scheduled to be held on April 15, 2024, will witness an expansion of the exhibition area to reach 1.55 million square meters, with the aim of providing a richer and more comprehensive experience for visitors and exhibitors. More than 28,000 exhibitors are expected to participate, providing an exceptional opportunity for international buyers to enhance sourcing and business cooperation.

Marwan Al Marri, Regional Director of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in Asia, expressed the Permanent Chamber's happiness at consolidating the bonds of friendship with Chinese companies, stressing the Dubai Chamber's commitment to advancing economic growth in the emirate, and achieving the goals of the "Dubai Economic Agenda (D33)," which focuses on developing the size of International trade in goods and services to reach US$6.9 trillion over the next decade.

It is worth noting that the Canton Fair, which was established in the spring of 1957, is held twice annually in the Chinese city of Guangzhou, and is considered one of the most prominent international trade events thanks to its long history, the diversity of exhibits, and the wide participation of merchants and buyers from all over the world. The exhibition is distinguished by being an ideal platform for displaying the latest products and innovations and strengthening international trade relations, making it an important gathering point for the commercial and industrial sectors worldwide. (ANI/WAM)

