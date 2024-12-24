UAE: Dubai to host first World Congress of Neurosurgery in Middle East

Dubai [UAE], December 24 (ANI/WAM): Dubai is set to host the 19th World Congress of Neurosurgery in 2025, bringing one of the most prestigious congresses in the medical field to the Middle East for the first time.

The awarding of the event to Dubai follows a successful bid led by the Emirates Society of Neurological Surgeons, and supported by Dubai Business Events, the city's official convention bureau and part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Set to take place under the theme 'Connecting the Neurosurgical World', the congress is the flagship event of the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies (WFNS), and is typically held every two years.

Dubai will welcome approximately 4,000 delegates for the event, set to take place during 1st to 4th December 2025, including key opinion leaders from the industry, innovators and changemakers.

The decision by WFNS to award the event to Dubai highlights its rapid growth as a host for international association conferences and congresses, and builds on the city's status as the highest ranked destination in the Middle East for the number of association events hosted, according to the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA).

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said, "The decision by the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies to bring this prestigious event to Dubai is a testament to the evolution of our knowledge economy, driven by the city's visionary leadership. It also further highlights the platform that Dubai is able to provide to associations around the world for sharing knowledge, networking, and professional development. Business events continue to be important catalysts for Dubai's development, driving economic growth and powering key sectors, including healthcare and medical sciences. The congress will attract luminaries from the field of neuroscience as well as business leaders and innovators, pushing Dubai to the forefront of scientific and technological innovation."

In a statement, the Administrative Council of the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies, said, "There is no better place in the world than Dubai to bring the neurosurgical world together. Science, technology and innovation have been the hallmarks of Dubai's knowledge economy - and we are delighted that the World Congress of Neurosurgery will be held in such a vibrant and dynamic city. Dubai's infrastructure, business-friendliness and leisure activities make it a top-of-mind destination for large scale global events, and we are confident this will be an engaging and insightful event."

Dubai's focus on attracting more business events is closely tied to wider Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai's economy in the decade up to 2033, and consolidate its position as a leading global city for business and leisure. As the city's official convention bureau, DBE collaborates with stakeholders across the public and private sector to grow the pipeline of events taking place in Dubai. Among its key initiatives is the Al Safeer Congress Ambassador Programme, through which it engages with local experts and leaders to identify, bid for, capture, and host international business events in their respective fields.

Dr. Mohamed Al-Olama, President of the Emirates Society of Neurological Surgeons, President of the Gulf Neurosurgical Society, General Secretary of Arab Pediatric Neurosurgical Society, Treasurer of Asian Australasian Society of Neurological Surgeons, and an Al Safeer Congress Ambassador, added, "This conference will bring some of the most intelligent and talented doctors from around the world to Dubai, to discuss their innovations in the field of neurosurgery. Their surgical skills will add tremendous value to the field of medicine and elevate Dubai's positioning as a destination of choice for specialised events. I'm proud to say that as Al Safeer Ambassador, I have worked to bring many society meetings to Dubai, including the Walter E. Dandy Neurosurgical Society Annual Meeting in 2015, the Leksell Gamma Knife Society Meeting in 2018, as well as the International Federation of Neuroendoscopy Interim Meeting took place in December 2024. The success of these events continues to pave the way to attract even larger and more prominent congresses to Dubai." (ANI/WAM)

