UAE envoy Abdulnasser Alshaali condoles demise of Ratan Tata

New Delhi [India], October 10 : UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, expressed sadness over the passing away of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata. He offered condolences to his family, the Tata Group and all those whose lives were touched by his remarkable legacy.

The Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus, 86, breathed his last on Wednesday night at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

In a post shared on X, Alshaali stated, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ratan Tata, one of India's most visionary leaders and philanthropists. My heartfelt condolences to his family, the Tata Group, and all those whose lives were touched by his remarkable legacy."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday night that the last rites will be performed with full state honours. According to an official statement from Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, the state government has declared one day of mourning in respect of Ratan Tata.

The mortal remains of Ratan Tata, draped in the national flag, has been kept at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) lawns for the public to pay last respects. As per a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains of Ratan Tata will be taken on its final journey at 4 pm today.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Ministers of almost every state have condoled the demise of Ratan Tata. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the last rituals of the veteran industrialist on behalf of the Government of India.

Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India.

He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then, he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

Maharashtra Cabinet-led by CM Eknath Shinde on Thursday passed a resolution urging the Centre to confer the country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata in recognition of his achievements. The Cabinet also passed a condolence proposal on Ratan Tata's demise.

