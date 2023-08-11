UAE expresses solidarity with US, offers condolences over victims of wildfires in Hawaii

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 11 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the United States over the victims of wildfires in Hawaii, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, and caused significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the US government and people, and to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured. (ANI/WAM)

