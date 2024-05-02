UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed meets Israeli leader of opposition Yair Lapid

Dubai [UAE], May 2 (ANI/WAM): UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs recently met with Yair Lapid, Leader of the Opposition in Israel.

During the meeting, the latest developments in the region were discussed, especially the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

He pointed out the urgent importance of pushing towards finding a serious political horizon to resume negotiations to achieve comprehensive peace based on the "two-state solution," which contributes to consolidating the foundations of stability, achieving sustainable security in the region, and ending the escalating violence it is witnessing.

He stressed the importance of working to reach a ceasefire and avoid the expansion of the conflict in the region, noting that the priority is to end tension and violence, protect the lives of civilians, and make all efforts to facilitate the flow of urgent humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip through safe, unhindered corridors. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor