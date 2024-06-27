UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed receives Syrian Foreign Minister, discusses fostering relations

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 27 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Faisal Mekdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Syria, in Abu Dhabi yesterday.

During a working dinner, Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Mekdad and discussed strengthening bilateral ties between the UAE and Syria across various sectors, including development, to serve the mutual interests of both nations.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the UAE-Syria long-standing fraternal relations, underscoring their mutual commitment to fostering cooperation for the benefit of their peoples. He also wished Syria security, stability, and further growth and prosperity.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional and international developments, particularly in the Middle East, stressing the importance of collective Arab efforts in promoting sustainable stability and meeting the developmental aspirations of the region's populations.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Hassan Ahmed Al Shehhi, UAE Ambassador to Syria. (ANI/WAM)

