UAE: Foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed visits National Museum in Prague

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 27 (ANI/WAM): UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the National Museum in Prague on the sidelines of his working visit to the Czech Republic.

Sheikh Abdullah was accompanied during the visit by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Trade and Economic Affairs, and was welcomed upon arrival by Dr Michal Lukes, the National Museum's General Director.

During the visit, the UAE Top Diplomat toured the museum's sections and halls and viewed its diverse exhibits. The museum is the oldest and largest in the Czech Republic and one of the most prestigious such entities in the world.

During his visit, Sheikh Abdullah received an insightful explanation from Dr. Michal, who elaborated on the museum's centuries-old history, its crucial role in documenting the country's diverse past, and its dedication to highlighting the vibrant tapestry of Czech culture and its distinctive arts.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded the National Museum as a vibrant testament to the richness and diversity of the Czech Republic's artistic and cultural movement, saying "Culture and arts hold a mirror to their respective people, reflecting their nation's development and progress across all fields, and playing an important role in spreading the values of coexistence, tolerance, and human fraternity, which are the basic pillars for achieving comprehensive and sustainable development in societies."

He also praised the growing relations between the UAE and the Czech Republic, pointing to the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the cultural and artistic fields. (ANI/WAM)

