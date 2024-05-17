UAE Foreign Minister meets member of Israeli Knesset

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 17 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with Mansour Abbas, a member of the Israeli Knesset and Chairman of the United Arab List, in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, discussion centred around the current developments in the Middle East, the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, and efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed concern about the escalating violence and called for intensified regional and international efforts to end extremism, tensions, and violence. He emphasised the critical need for a ceasefire to protect all civilians.

The UAE Foreign Minister highlighted that the humanitarian situation in Gaza requires urgent and effective solutions to ensure the intensive, safe, and unobstructed flow of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Strip.

He also reiterated the UAE's unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people under all circumstances.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the significance of advancing serious political prospects to resume negotiations aimed at achieving a comprehensive peace based on the "two-state solution".

He noted that building peace in the region is key to establishing sustainable stability and security and fulfilling people's aspirations for comprehensive development and a dignified life. (ANI/WAM)

