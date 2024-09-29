UAE: Fujairah CP attends HCT-Fujairah graduation ceremony

Dubai [UAE], September 29 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, stressed the importance of empowering minds with cognitive tools and providing the requirements for developing the educational process that contributes to achieving the nation's renaissance and supporting the pillars of its development.

Sheikh Hamad made the remarks while attending a ceremony for graduating 374 male and female students from the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) - Fujairah.

The graduation ceremony for the 2024 cohort was held under the slogan "Empowering inds...Creating the Future", and attended by Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi; Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Body Building and Fitness Federation; and Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Chancellor of the Higher Colleges of Technology.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Faisal Alayyan, President & CEO, Higher Colleges of Technology, commended the country's leadership for its continuous support for the educational sector. (ANI/WAM)

