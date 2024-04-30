UAE Fund Transfer System processed transactions worth AED3 trillion in Jan-Feb 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 30 (ANI/WAM): The gross value of interbank fund transfers through the UAE Fund Transfer System (UAEFTS) rose to more than AED 3 trillion during January and February 2024, according to the latest statistics from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).

Statistics showed that bank-to-bank transfers and customer-to-customer transfers conducted in the reference period stood at AED 1.883 trillion and AED 1.078 trillion respectively.

Statistics also noted that January was the busiest month with dirham-denominated transfers standing at AED 1.512 trillion, while AED 1.449 trillion was transferred in February.

The system, which has been operational since 2001, facilitates fund transfers between banks and other financial institutions in the UAE via their accounts held with the Central Bank.

The system's efficiency and governance are ensured by compliance with domestic and international standards, as well as the regulations detailed by CBUAE in the systems Rules document. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor