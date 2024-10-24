UAE highlights its milestone achievements in global polio eradication under leadership of President Nahyan

Dubai [UAE], October 24 (ANI/WAM): Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention of UAE, stressed that the country has achieved significant milestones in the global eradication of polio thanks to the strategic vision of the UAE's leadership, led by President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Al Owais emphasised that the humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE President have played a fundamental role in supporting global efforts aimed at creating a polio-free world, fulfilling the aspirations of millions of children and their families for a healthy and dignified life.

In a statement marking World Polio Day on October 24, Al Owais stated, "The UAE is proud of its leading role in eradicating polio. Our humanitarian initiatives have reached millions of children worldwide, helping significantly reduce infection rates."

He also stressed that the UAE is committed to this humanitarian cause, as demonstrated by the sustained and effective support for international organisations leading large-scale vaccination campaigns in the most vulnerable regions.

The minister further lauded the recent initiative of the UAE President to allocate US$5 million to the emergency polio vaccination campaign in Gaza, noting that this reflects the UAE's ongoing dedication to global humanitarian issues.

He highlighted that the UAE will continue to implement national immunisation campaigns against polio, ensuring comprehensive vaccination coverage through the latest international health protocols to protect the community.

Al Owais added that the Ministry's commitment to these efforts aligns with its strategic vision to build an integrated health system for future generations, promote scientific research in infectious diseases, and strengthen the UAE's position as a global leader in health excellence and quality of life. (ANI/WAM)

