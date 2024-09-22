UAE hosts region's first APG annual meeting, forum Sunday

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 22 (ANI/WAM): The UAE National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations (NAMLCFTC) will host the 2024 Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) Annual Meeting and Technical Assistance and Training Forum starting from September 22 in Abu Dhabi.

This marks the first time the APG Annual Meeting will be held in the Middle East, reflecting the UAE's commitment to international partnerships in the fight against financial crime.

The APG represents 42 jurisdictions across the Asia-Pacific region, with an additional eight observer jurisdictions and 33 observer organisations.

The UAE joined Asia Pacific Group as an observer in July 2023, as the first Arab country. (ANI/WAM)

