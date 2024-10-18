UAE: Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Advanced Technology Research Council board meeting

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 18 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has chaired the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) meeting.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khaled approved the plans for three ventures under ATRC's commercialisation arm VentureOne. These projects focus on quantum-era data security, smart autonomous mobility, and robotics-driven agritech, with all three set to launch later this year.

These initiatives represent a significant leap in key strategic sectors, in line with Abu Dhabi and UAE economic priorities, by translating advanced research and technological studies into real-world applications.

The board reviewed ATRC's five-year strategic vision, assessing progress in various research fields, reviewing ongoing projects, and approving the council's budget plan for the coming years, reinforcing Abu Dhabi and the UAE's position as leading hubs for research, development, and innovation.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed underscored the significance of accelerating technological advancements across priority sectors in line with the UAE's National Innovation Strategy. His Highness highlighted the crucial role that research, development, and innovation play in further advancing a knowledge-based economy and strengthening the UAE's global and regional competitiveness in research and technology.

He further emphasised the importance of facilitating continuous stewardship in all areas of advanced technology.

Over the next five years, there will be a strong focus on developing national talent, especially in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, quantum technologies, radar systems, biotechnology, and clean energy. These sectors are fundamental to driving technological excellence and establishing the UAE's leadership in research, innovation, and advanced science.

The board discussed setting key R&D priorities, with a focus on artificial intelligence and autonomous capabilities, by expanding research into AI-driven and autonomous solutions across several sectors, including transport, energy, healthcare, and public services to enhance operational efficiency and improve the quality of services.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of investing in quantum technologies by advancing quantum computing and communications, as well as secure solutions, in addition to radar technologies that provide high-precision imaging of topography and underground features up to depths of 25 metres, along with AI-powered radar technology for the detection of landmines for humanitarian purposes.

The council discussed plans to focus on clean energy and sustainability by accelerating research into sustainable energy solutions, including renewable energy innovations and energy-efficient technologies that support the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 agenda.

The meeting also shed light on concentrating efforts on biotechnology and agritech by leveraging advances in biotech and robotics to support healthcare efforts, address global food security challenges, and enhance agricultural productivity in arid environments.

Furthermore, the board reviewed the council's ongoing projects and discussed initiatives to support the development of a skilled national workforce in STEM fields, ensuring the UAE remains at the forefront of technological innovation by nurturing home-grown talent and preparing future generations to lead in advanced technological fields.

During the meeting, Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs and Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council, presented the budget proposal for the next five years, which reflects a commitment to sustaining research excellence while exploring opportunities for public-private partnerships to ensure the scalability and commercial viability of innovative technologies.

The budget review also focused on enhancing the council's global collaborations, with investments earmarked for partnerships with international research institutions.

The board meeting was attended by Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs at the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs and Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council; Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi; Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement - Abu Dhabi; Shahab Issa Abu Shahab, Director-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council; and Hamad Abdullah Al Qaydi, ATRC Board Secretary. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor